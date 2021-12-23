WAC announces more cancelations for UTRGV

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced that two more games on the UTRGV Men’s Basketball schedule will be canceled.

This comes after a positive COVID-19 test put the UTRGV Men’s Basketball program into quarantine.

The games being canceled are two road games against Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 30 and Sam Houston on Jan. 1.

“Regardless of WAC policy, the games will be considered no-contests for NET rankings per NCAA guidelines.” the WAC states.

The next game for the Vaqueros will be against Grand Canyon at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Jan. 6.