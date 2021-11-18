UTRGV Men’s Basketball host Battle on the Beach

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The stage is set for the inaugural Battle on the Beach which invites Northern Arizona, Texas Tech, and Incarnate Word to South Padre Island.

The event will consist of two matchups, UTRGV v. Northern Arizona and Texas Tech v. Incarnate Word.

UTRGV goes into their game with Northern Arizona off a win over Paul Quinn College. According to a press release by UTRGV Athletics, the last time these two teams went head to head was in 2010.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders make their first road trip of the season to face off against the Incarnate Word Cardinals. The Red Raiders look to keep their three game winning streak going against the Cardinals who haven’t been able to win a game this season.

“South Padre Island is truly one of the crown jewels of the Rio Grande Valley,” UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said about creating the Battle on the Beach during the UTRGV Coaches Show. “And to be able to highlight our region and to be able to bring division one basketball back to the island was something early on very important to us.”

Conque would go on to say how Lane Lord, UTRGV Women’s Basketball Head Coach, had been vocal about getting the basketball programs out to the island. Lord and Conque would cooperate to make this initiative possible to further show UTRGV’s commitment to Cameron county, where the Brownsville campus is located.

UTRGV v. Northern Arizona will go on first at 1 p.m. with Texas Tech v. Incarnate Word to follow at 4 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the South Padre Island Convention Centre.

UTRGV Women’s Basketball will head out to the island when they host the UTRGV South Padre Island Classic in December.