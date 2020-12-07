UTRGV Men’s Basketball Falls at Texas A&M

UTRGV

Loss snaps three-game win streak

Posted: / Updated:

Source: UTRGV Athletics Facebook

COLLEGE STATION – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s basketball team fell to the Texas A&M University Aggies 81-68 on Sunday at Reed Arena.

Sophomore Quinton Johnson II led the Vaqueros (3-2) with a career-high 21 points while hitting a season-high four three-pointers and grabbing six rebounds. Junior Marek Nelson scored 10 points with four rebounds. Senior Chris Freeman finished with nine points and five rebounds.

Emanuel Miller led the Aggies (3-0) with 21 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Andre Gordon scored 18 points with five assists.

The Vaqueros hit three of their first six attempts from behind the arc, with a Freeman three giving the Vaqueros a 6-5 lead and a Johnson three bringing the Vaqueros to within 13-11 at the 13:38 mark.

The Vaqueros were still within a basket at 16-13, but the Aggies went on a 15-4 run to take a 31-17 lead.

The Vaqueros got back to within a single figure when a Johnson three made the score 34-25 late in the first half.

Then, early in the second half, Johnson hit a layup and another three to bring the Vaqueros to within 45-39, but the Aggies responded with a 13-4 run to push their lead to 58-43.

Junior LaQuan Butler responded with a three and then Johnson added a three-point play to bring the Vaqueros within 60-49, but the Aggies scored the next eight points as part of a 12-3 run to push the game out of reach.

UTRGV is back in action on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi as part of the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union. The game will be streamed on the Islanders Digital Network.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

NBC Sunday Night Foootball

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE, anywhere, on your mobile device!

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link