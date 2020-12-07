UTRGV Men’s Basketball Falls at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s basketball team fell to the Texas A&M University Aggies 81-68 on Sunday at Reed Arena.

Sophomore Quinton Johnson II led the Vaqueros (3-2) with a career-high 21 points while hitting a season-high four three-pointers and grabbing six rebounds. Junior Marek Nelson scored 10 points with four rebounds. Senior Chris Freeman finished with nine points and five rebounds.

Emanuel Miller led the Aggies (3-0) with 21 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Andre Gordon scored 18 points with five assists.

The Vaqueros hit three of their first six attempts from behind the arc, with a Freeman three giving the Vaqueros a 6-5 lead and a Johnson three bringing the Vaqueros to within 13-11 at the 13:38 mark.

The Vaqueros were still within a basket at 16-13, but the Aggies went on a 15-4 run to take a 31-17 lead.

The Vaqueros got back to within a single figure when a Johnson three made the score 34-25 late in the first half.

Then, early in the second half, Johnson hit a layup and another three to bring the Vaqueros to within 45-39, but the Aggies responded with a 13-4 run to push their lead to 58-43.

Junior LaQuan Butler responded with a three and then Johnson added a three-point play to bring the Vaqueros within 60-49, but the Aggies scored the next eight points as part of a 12-3 run to push the game out of reach.

UTRGV is back in action on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi as part of the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union. The game will be streamed on the Islanders Digital Network.