UTRGV Men’s Basketball bounces back against Paul Quinn

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Vaqueros defeated the Paul Quinn College Tigers 85-68 at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

The Vaqueros and the Tigers were neck and neck right out of the gates, but Donte Houston was able to tip the scales in the Vaqueros favor helping them score ten unanswered points putting them over 18-9.

The Tigers would fight back against the Vaqueros, but Mike Adewunmi kept the lead going to 39-19 with a layup and a free throw.

The largest lead for the Vaqueros would come in the second half when Rayquan Taylor led a 7-0 run with a layup that had them leading the Tigers 61-33.

The Vaqueros go on to face the Northern Arizona at the inaugural UTRGV South Padre Island Battle on the Beach on Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.