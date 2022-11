EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV men’s basketball beat Concordia 136-81 in an exhibition game at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

UTRGV sophomore guard Will Johnston scored 17 points and dished out 10 assists.

Fellow sophomore John Shanu II also scored 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting.

The Vaqueros’ first official game is on Monday, Nov. 7 at Kansas State.