RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley unveiled its new alternate football helmet Tuesday.

The football program’s newest helmet features a bright orange primary color, a stark contrast from the white helmet that was showcased earlier this month.

(Photo: UTRGV Football)

(Photo: UTRGV Football)

(Photo: UTRGV Football)

(Photo: UTRGV Football)

The helmet also features the word “Vaqueros,” in a white cursive font, as opposed to the UTRGV logo of the first helmet.

On the lower back portion of the helmet are the words “Rise Up,” as well as a Texas and U.S. Flag.

The first season of UTRGV football is scheduled to kick off in 2025.