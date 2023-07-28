RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has landed its first commit in its football program’s history.

Nicholas Peace, a defensive back from Dickinson, Texas, announced Wednesday that he was committing to UTRGV.

“Committed. 🔒🧡,” Peace posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to 247Sports, Peace is a 5’11 cornerback and part of the 2024 graduating class at Dickinson High School. The website states that Peace received offers from FIU and Marshall, before ultimately receiving an offer from UTRGV this week.

Peace will be the first of many as UTRGV progresses throughout the recruiting process. The first season of UTRGV football is scheduled to kick off Aug. 30, 2025.