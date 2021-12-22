UTRGV cancels game against Southwestern Adventist

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV Men’s Basketball canceled their matchup against Southwestern Adventist that was scheduled for Dec. 21.

According to a release by UTRGV Athletics, a Tier 1 member of the UTRGV Men’s Basketball program tested positive for COVID-19, which triggered the cancelation.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) defines someone as Tier 1 when “physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition.”

Examples of those who fall under Tier 1 are athletes, coaches, trainers, medical staff, equipment staff, and officials.

The game is currently under consideration to be rescheduled for a later date, but there is no guarantee that it will.

The Vaqueros currently stand at a 5-7 record as they close out the regular season before conference play.

Conference play opens up when UTRGV faces Stephen F. Austin on the road in Nacogdoches, Texas on Dec. 30.

