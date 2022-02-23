EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Matt Figger, spoke in a press conference about the team’s performance with three games left in the regular season.

Coach Matt Figger touched on how he was disappointed with the performance of the Vaqueros when they played against Seattle U and Sam Houston.

Seattle U, currently tied for second place in WAC conference standings with Sam Houston, dominated the Vaqueros, making a total of 21 three-pointers to push the final score to 102-62. Figger said that this was not due to the Vaqueros giving up, as many of the shots were contested, but still going in.

Sam Houston brought a different set of difficulties for the Vaqueros, who played “sluggishly” as they tried to shake off the loss to Seattle U. As the first half progressed, substitutions were made on the lineup that gave the Vaqueros a fighting spirit, making it a one-score game during the second half. However, the Vaqueros were unable to make key plays when they needed to, falling to Sam Houston 67-61.

When asked about what, if any, confidence he had, being able to have close games with Sam Houston throughout the season, to which Figger said he’s focusing on the future rather than the past.

“I don’t look at anything in the past. The only thing we can look forward to is our next opponent, which is Tarleton,” Figger said, adding how the last time the team faced Tarleton, things did not go their way. “We didn’t play well at all, because we came off that heartbreaking loss from Abilene, that’s not an excuse, but we got to be better going to play at Tarleton.”

Looking ahead to that game, Figger says his team needs to play with a tougher mindset.

“Tarleton is well-coached, they play hard. The first time we played them, they out-toughed us,” Figger said. He added that if the team did not adjust, they would end with the same result as the last time they played against Tarleton, with Tarleton taking the win.

The Vaqueros go on the road to face Tarleton on Feb. 24.