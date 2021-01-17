UTRGV Basketball Games Against New Mexico State Canceled

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Sunday that, due to positive COVID-19 tests of Tier 1 personnel within the New Mexico State men’s and women’s basketball programs, this weekend’s scheduled games between UTRGV and New Mexico State will not be played.

The UTRGV women’s basketball team was scheduled to host New Mexico State on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse while the men were scheduled to face New Mexico State at Grand Canyon’s Antelope Gymnasium on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

The games are not currently set to be made up but could be if the two teams find themselves with a common off week in the future. Conference standings and seeding for the 2021 Hercules Tires WAC Basketball Tournament will be based on a formula that considers both winning percentage and the percentage of games played.

UTRGV and the WAC are currently exploring options for replacing the games on the schedule.

At the end of the season, UTRGV basketball season ticket holders will have the option to either donate the balance paid for canceled games that are not replaced or rescheduled to the V Club, receive a credit that is good for 2021-22 basketball season tickets, or receive a refund.

Questions regarding tickets should be directed to the UTRGV Ticket Sales and Operations team of Carlos Munoz and Tiffany Ochoa at tickets@utrgv.edu.

For the latest updates about game day, visit GoUTRGV.com/game-day.