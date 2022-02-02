EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV Basketball Head Coach, Matt Figger, spoke about the difficulties the team has been facing as the season has gone on.

Coach Figger cited injuries as one of the biggest difficulties the team has faced. Having to rearrange his offense four times over the course of the season due to players being out.

The Vaqueros have been plagued by injuries all season, and it seems that it may be a while before the team can get a clean bill of health.

“The status of Quinton Johnson … doubtful,” Figger said. “Rick Nelson, Marek Nelson … questionable.”

Jeff Otchere, someone who was on the injury list who recently returned to play on Jan. 26 against Abilene Christian University, has had to try his hardest to get back into the groove with this ever changing team.

“It’s hard because he doesn’t really have a lot of reps in practice,” Figger said. “He practiced once before we played Abilene, we didn’t do much Thursday or Friday, so he’s practiced three times”

Despite all these challenges, the Vaqueros are still pushing forward with a will to compete.

“No matter what the score has been, we’ve always had enough fight in us to try to make a push to make the game competitive,” Figger said. “That’s a credit to the guys not quitting.”

The Vaqueros, 1-8 in conference play, look to turn things around when they face Lamar on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.

Lamar has yet to win a game in conference play.