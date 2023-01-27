EDINGBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV baseball team celebrated the start of the season by getting a chance to checkout their renovated locker room.

One of the new features is a massive aerial photo of the team’s home game against Texas from last year.

Derek Matlock, the team’s head coach, says the renovation is something that will give the program a boost in recruiting.

“If you look at the top 25 baseball programs, year in and year out, a lot of them are the same,” Matlock said. “If you look at their facilities, they’ll be off the charts. It’s about recruiting.”

Infielder Isaac Lopez and pitcher Nico Rodriguez are Valley natives who grew up going to UTRGV baseball games. The former Vela High School standouts were thrilled to see the renovated locker room.

“It’s been nothing like this,” Lopez said. “Just to see what we’re becoming is awesome.”

“Coming to games and seeing how it has progressed over time is exciting for team and us,” Rodriguez added.

UTRGV’s first game is on February 17th, when the Vaqueros host Houston Baptist.