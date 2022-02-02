EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV Baseball program will be hosting a baseball fan day which will feature a free youth clinic and intrasquad game.

The fan day will take place on Feb. 5 at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg.

The Baseball Youth Clinic will be free of charge and is intended for children 5-12 years old. Registration for the Clinic starts at 9 a.m., with the clinic set to start at 10 a.m. UTRGV Baseballs players and coaches will be heading the clinic.

An intrasquad game, set for nine innings, is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. Admission for the game will be complimentary.

The Vaqueros are set to start their season at home, facing George Washington University on Feb. 18.