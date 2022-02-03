EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV Baseball Fan Day that was scheduled for Feb. 5 has been rescheduled due to inclement weather.

UTRGV Athletics said in a release, “The UTRGV Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is moving this Saturday’s scheduled baseball fan day, featuring a free youth clinic and intrasquad game, to Saturday, Feb. 12 at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.”

The clinic, run by UTRGV athletes and coaches, is intended for kids 5-12 years old, and will start at 1 p.m. Registration for the clinic starts at 12 p.m.

The intrasquad game is scheduled for nine innings and is set to start at 3 p.m. Admission to the game is complimentary.