UTRGV Athletics hires four-time Olympian

Trinidad and Tobago’s Cleopatra Borel competes in the final of the women’s shot put during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV Athletics has hired Cleopatra Borel, a four-time Olympian, as the new throws assistant coach for the track & field programs.

Borel competed for the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic team in 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016. In 2016, she was a finalist in the shot put, where she finished in seventh with a throw of 18.37 meters.

Borel also has experience competing at the collegiate level, winning the NCAA Indoor Championship in the shot put in 2002.

“Coach Borel brings the right energy, focus and experience that our student-athletes need,” Shareese Hicks, UTRGV Track & Field Head Coach, said. “She shares the vision of success and passion for positively impacting young people. We are so excited to have her join us and bring her championship mentality to UTRGV.”

Borel has assisted in coaching nine NCAA Champions and more than 40 All-Americans, in her time as a volunteer assistant coach at Virginia Tech.

“I’m extremely excited to be coming to UTRGV,” Borel said. “Words can’t fully express how I feel. This is a great situation. I’ve waited quite some time to find a place that fits to this degree, and I have every confidence in Coach Hicks and the UTRGV Athletics family.”