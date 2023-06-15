RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Rio Grande Valley Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the extension of its partnership with Under Armour Thursday.

In a news release, UTRGV stated it extended its existing partnership with BSN Sports, which will keep Under Armour the official athletic footwear, apparel and brand of the Vaqueros through the 2028-29 academic year.

UTRGV initially signed a five-year contract with BSN sports in 2020.

“We are energized to be able to continue what has been a strong relationship with BSN SPORTS and Under Armour,” said Chasse Conque, UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics. “BSN SPORTS has provided significant, individualized attention to our sport programs and this partnership serves our student-athletes well. We look forward to continuing to be a part of an Under Armour family, that includes an impressive group of NCAA Division I programs, for many years to come.”

As a result of the deal, Under Armour will continue to provide training gear for competition and practices for the university’s 16 sport programs, including the new football program.