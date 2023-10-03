EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – UTRGV women’s basketball shoots for the top of the Western Athletic Conference with four of its five starters returning.

The Vaqueros finished the 2022-23 season 12-18. Losing in close games was a big learning point in the offseason for Head Coach Lane Lord and his team.

Lord said that experience has now turned into confidence.

“We lost a lot of close games last year,” Lord said. “With four starters back, we feel confident we can get to the top of the league this year and then add in the newcomers.”

UTRGV returns 10 players from its roster last season. The Vaqueros knew where they lacked, position-wise, in 2022. Using the transfer portal to their advantage, they added depth.

A key returning starter for UTRGV is point guard Iyana Dorsey. Dorsey was the fifth-leading scorer in the entire conference, averaging 16 points per game.

Forward Charlotte O’Keefe also ranked in the top ten in the WAC for rebounds, averaging 7.3 per game.

With a year to build chemistry on the floor, UTRGV believes this brand of basketball will look much different from last year’s.

“I think we just bring a lot of energy, fun to be around,” Lord said. “As far as basketball identity, I think we’re going to play a lot faster. I think we’re just going to be more athletic, more fun to watch, and I think the fans will enjoy it.”

UTRGV tips off its season in Lubbock. They will face Texas Tech on November 7.