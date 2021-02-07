Steiner’s Penalty Kick Lifts UTRGV Women’s Soccer Over Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO – Senior Gina Steiner converted on a penalty kick in the ninth minute to help The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s soccer team defeat the Incarnate Word Cardinals 1-0 on Sunday at Gayle & Tom Bentson Stadium.

Steiner converted on her first-career penalty kick for her first goal of the season.

The UTRGV (2-0) defense made Steiner’s goal count as it kept Incarnate Word at bay the rest of the way.

Redshirt junior Maile Lunardi (2-0) tied a career-high with six saves as she recorded her third career shutout.

The Cardinals (1-1) outshot the Vaqueros 16 to 6 and 7 to 4 on shots on goal.

Cailey Croson made three saves in the match.

UTRGV will be back in action on Wed, Feb. 10, when it hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex in its home opener.

A limited number of seats are available as UTRGV Athletics is capping capacity at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex at 150 fans. Tickets are not required as admission is complimentary and granted on a first-come, first-served basis. UTRGV students are asked to sit in the designated student section.

The UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex has capacity for 1,250 spectators. Limiting capacity to 150 allows for proper social distancing among fans, staff and student-athletes.

For more information about game day, visit GoUTRGV.com/game-day