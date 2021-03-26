Rojas Jr. Homers in Sixth-Straight Game in loss to Dallas Baptist

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, baseballs occupy a bucket after use during fielding practice during spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers at Cleveland Indians camp in Avondale, Ariz. Major League Baseball is suspending all political contributions in the wake of last week’s invasion of the U.S. Capitol by a mob loyal to President Donald Trump, joining a wave of major corporations rethinking their efforts to lobby Washington. “In light of the unprecedented events last week at the U.S. Capitol, MLB is suspending contributions from its Political Action Committee pending a review of our political contribution policy going forward,” the league said in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

DALLAS (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley baseball team fell to Dallas Baptist University 4-2 on Friday.

The scoreboard told one story, but Freddy Rojas Jr. told another, homering in his sixth straight game. Rojas is now two games with home runs away from tying the NCAA record of eight-straight games with a home run. Last week, Rojas Jr. was awarded Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week honors.

In the matchup, the Vaqueros trailed 2-0 after six innings. The Vaqueros cut the lead to one following a drawn walk from junior DeAndre Shelton. A tie ball game heading into the ninth, the Patriots managed a walk-off home run to close out the evening.

In the start, graduate student Max Balderama Jr. allowed one run, three hits, and two walks while striking out five in 5.0 innings. Patriots starter Dominic Hamel pitched 6.0 scoreless innings, striking out nine while allowing just three hits and a walk.

UTRV will play game three of a four-game series against Dallas Baptist on Saturday, March 27, at 2 p.m.