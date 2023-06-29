RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has unveiled its third football helmet.

The program’s third helmet features a matte grey finish, with a large “V” vaqueros logo. Unlike the first two helmets, the third helmet does not feature a stripe running along the middle.

The area code “956” is included above a black facemask on the front of the helmet.

The back of the helmet features orange jersey numbers, and the words “Rio Grande Valley.”

Earlier this month, UTRGV unveiled its first two helmets. The first is a white helmet with the UTRGV logo.

(Photo: UTRGV Football Instagram)

(UTRGV Football)

(UTRGV Football)

(UTRGV Football)

The second is a bright orange helmet, with the word “Vaqueros” in a cursive font.

(Photo: UTRGV Football)

(Photo: UTRGV Football)

(Photo: UTRGV Football)

(Photo: UTRGV Football)

Head coach Travis Bush hopes to bring an exciting brand of football, using an air-raid system pioneered by Mike Leech.

UTRGV football kicks off in 2025.