Northern Colorado squeaks one by the Vaqueros

GREENLY, Colorado (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV fell in a close hard-fought match against the Northern Colorado Bears 60-58.

The Vaqueros trailed the Bears for most of the game, coming close only to be answered back by a Bears scoring streak.

The Vaqueros took the lead for the first time in the fourth quarter when Sara Bershers hit a layup at the start to put them at 44-43. The Bears answered back with a 12-2 streak that snuffed out that lead 55-46.

Although the Vaqueros would rally from a 13-point deficit, the Bears would hold onto their lead with the 60-58 final.

The Vaqueros look to change course on their 3 game losing streak at their home opener against McNeese State on Nov. 21.

