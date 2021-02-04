Friday’s UTRGV Men’s Basketball Game Against Grand Canyon Postponed

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Thursday that, due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Grand Canyon men’s basketball program, Friday’s scheduled home game between UTRGV and Grand Canyon will not be played.

UTRGV had been scheduled to host Grand Canyon on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. as part of the Bert Ogden Series, presented by the City of Edinburg.

The status of Saturday’s game will be determined on Friday.

Fans that purchased single-game tickets for Friday’s game online or with a credit card will automatically receive a refund on their card. Refunds may take up to 30 days to process. Fans that purchased tickets at the box office with cash can come to the Bert Ogden Arena box office to get their refunds starting Monday. The Bert Ogden Arena box office is open Monday through Friday from 9-to-6 p.m. Fans with questions regarding their single-game ticket refunds should contact Bert Ogden Arena directly at (956) 56-ARENA.

At the end of the season, UTRGV basketball season ticket holders will have the option to either donate the balance paid for canceled games that are not replaced or rescheduled to the V Club, receive a credit that is good for 2021-22 basketball season tickets, or receive a refund.

Questions regarding season tickets should be directed to the UTRGV Ticket Sales and Operations team of Carlos Munoz and Tiffany Ochoa at tickets@utrgv.edu.