Bershers lifts Vaqueros to second straight win

UTRGV

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV Women’s Basketball went head to head with the Incarnate Word Cardinals in a close game that saw the Vaqueros take it 62-57.

The Vaqueros were quick out the gate hitting five of their first eight shots to start their lead 11-2.

The Cardinals would answer back with a 9-2 run that would bring them up to 13-11.

The two teams would stay neck and neck for the rest of the half seeing the score at 33-32 going into halftime.

Halftime adjustments were made, and helped the Vaqueros come out to an 11-3 run putting them over the Cardinals 43-37.

A 7-2 run by the Cardinals would bring them within 45-44, but the Vaqueros would pull ahead again with a 6-1 run to make the score 51-45.

A back and forth scoring battle ensued with the Cardinals putting everything they had into scoring, but still coming up short behind the Vaqueros 59-57.

Sara Bershers and Taylor Muff both scored free throws in the ending seconds of the game to reach the final 62-57.

Bershers was a scoring machine and ended the game with 27 points, seven rebounds, and three steals.

The Vaqueros look to take on Texas A&M Corpus Christi at the Bert Ogden Arena on Dec. 14.

These two teams faced off earlier this season, with Corpus coming out on top 66-57.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE on your mobile device!

Community Stories