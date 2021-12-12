Bershers lifts Vaqueros to second straight win

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV Women’s Basketball went head to head with the Incarnate Word Cardinals in a close game that saw the Vaqueros take it 62-57.

The Vaqueros were quick out the gate hitting five of their first eight shots to start their lead 11-2.

The Cardinals would answer back with a 9-2 run that would bring them up to 13-11.

The two teams would stay neck and neck for the rest of the half seeing the score at 33-32 going into halftime.

Halftime adjustments were made, and helped the Vaqueros come out to an 11-3 run putting them over the Cardinals 43-37.

A 7-2 run by the Cardinals would bring them within 45-44, but the Vaqueros would pull ahead again with a 6-1 run to make the score 51-45.

A back and forth scoring battle ensued with the Cardinals putting everything they had into scoring, but still coming up short behind the Vaqueros 59-57.

Sara Bershers and Taylor Muff both scored free throws in the ending seconds of the game to reach the final 62-57.

Bershers was a scoring machine and ended the game with 27 points, seven rebounds, and three steals.

The Vaqueros look to take on Texas A&M Corpus Christi at the Bert Ogden Arena on Dec. 14.

These two teams faced off earlier this season, with Corpus coming out on top 66-57.