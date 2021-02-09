UTRGV women’s tennis duo named WAC doubles team of the week

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The UTRGV Vaqueros women’s tennis team learned on Tuesday that the doubles team of redshirt sophomores Katarina Sasaroga and Sandra Putz have been named Western Athletic Conference Doubles Team of the Week.

Sasaroga and Putz recorded their first doubles win of the season in the Vaqueros matchup against Texas State. Sasaroga and Putz picked up the 6-3 win over Texas State’s Chacadya Israel-Lewis and Nikita Pradeep. The duo’s match against Stephen F. Austin’s Elena Bleicher and Lucy Furness went unfinished with them leading 5-3.

The Vaqueros are back in action Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. when they host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, as part of the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union, at the Orville Cox Tennis Center.

