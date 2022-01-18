UTRGV Women’s Basketball preps for 3-game homestand

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV women’s basketball team is gearing up for a three-game homestand which begins on Thursday, Jan. 18 against Utah Valley.

The Vaqueros have overcome injuries and Covid-19 protocols throughout the season. At one point this season, only seven players were available for practice. On Tuesday a majority of the team’s players practiced, which is good news for the Vaqueros as they look to improve on their 2-1 record in conference play.

“We’re excited about where we’re at,” said head coach Lane Lord. “We play a lot of young players, a lot of freshmen and sophomores. We’re getting better.”

Thursday’s game against Utah Valley will tip-off at 7 p.m.