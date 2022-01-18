UTRGV Women’s Basketball preps for 3-game homestand

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV women’s basketball team is gearing up for a three-game homestand which begins on Thursday, Jan. 18 against Utah Valley.

The Vaqueros have overcome injuries and Covid-19 protocols throughout the season. At one point this season, only seven players were available for practice. On Tuesday a majority of the team’s players practiced, which is good news for the Vaqueros as they look to improve on their 2-1 record in conference play.

“We’re excited about where we’re at,” said head coach Lane Lord. “We play a lot of young players, a lot of freshmen and sophomores. We’re getting better.”

Thursday’s game against Utah Valley will tip-off at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE on your mobile device!

Community Stories