UTRGV Women’s basketball drops first of final homestand to Utah Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) —The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley women’s basketball team fell to Utah Valley University 62-54 on Friday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Graduate student Amara Graham led the Vaqueros with 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including a career-high tying 4-of-5 from behind the arc. Sophomore Sara Bershers scored nine points with eight rebounds, four assists and one block.

Junior Burcu Soysal and Graham hit jumpers to give the Vaqueros a 4-2 lead. The Vaqueros still led at 9-8 on a Soysal three before the Wolverines scored five-straight points to take a 13-9 lead early in the second.

That’s when Graham took over, hitting two jumpers, a layup, two free throws, and a three to power a 16-6 run that put the Vaqueros up 25-19.

The Wolverines scored the final three points of the half, starting a 25-10 run that put the Wolverines up 44-35.

The Wolverines extended their lead to 10 at 50-40 at the end of the quarter and 54-43 early in the fourth.

The Vaqueros pulled to within 57-50 with 4:09 remaining on a layup by senior Iva Belosevic, but that’s as close as they got.

UTRGV and Utah Valley complete the series on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. This will be UTRGV’s final home game. Graham, a graduating senior, will be honored in a special ceremony before tip-off.