Students pass UTRGV Referendum, athletic programs to expand

Referendum Voting Results (Source: UTRGV Student Government Association)

EDINBURG, Texas (Valley Central) — The student Referendum hosted by The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Student Government Association has passed.

According to a press release by the Student Government Association, 60.46% of students who participated in the vote, were in favor of the $11.25 increase to the Intercollegiate Athletics fee at the university.

The funds raised from this fee increase will be used to fund a women’s swimming and diving program, marching bands, football program, and an expansion of the university’s spirit programs.