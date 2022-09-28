EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV men’s basketball coach Matt Figger is excited about the new additions to his team this year.

“We’ve got more positional size at the four, five, on the perimeter,” said Figger. “I mean, we blocked more shots today, in one practice, and we blocked all last season.”

Senior guard/forward Justin Johnson is a key returner on this year’s team. He led the team in scoring last year, averaging 17.7 points per game.

The Vaqueros had a 3-15 record in WAC play last year. They’re determined to be at the top of the conference standings this season.

“That’s the end goal,” Johnson said. “Just you know, winning that WAC title. That’s why we’re working every day. Coach likes the everyday guy.”

“We want to win the Western Athletic Conference,” Figger added. “I don’t care where any so called expert puts us at in preseason ranking. We want to be better tomorrow than we were today.”

UTRGV’s first official game is on Nov. 7 at Kansas State.

The Vaqueros’ first home game is on Nov. 12 against Southwestern Adventist.