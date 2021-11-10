UTRGV Men’s Basketball signs Isaiah Barganier

Isaiah Barganier Signed (Source: University of Texas Rio Grande Valley)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (Valley Central) — Men’s Basketball Head Coach Matt Figger announced the signing of Isaiah Barganier for the 2022-23 season on Nov. 10.

Barganier is currently a senior at Fullshear High School in Fort Bend County, Texas. According to a release by The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Athletics, he is a three time All-District honoree that averaged 16.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 blocks per game last season.

“Isaiah is very versatile, can play multiple positions and has a good feel for how to play,” Figger said. “He has good size, can really shoot, and great hand and footwork. We can use him in multiple positions in our offense. I have experience coaching guys like him that are left-handed and really have a knack for passing and scoring, so we’re excited to add him to our program.”