RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced the hire of Brian Gamble as its first defensive coordinator in program history.

The announcement came Wednesday via head football Coach Travis Bush, who spoke highly of the program’s new addition.

“I’ve known Brian for a long time and I’m extremely excited to finally work alongside him,” Bush said in a news release. “He will add value to this program in many different areas. Brian was on the original coaching staff at Incarnate Word when that program started and will add great insight from that experience. As the son of a legendary Texas high school coach, Brian has been around the game his entire life and has great relationships with high school coaches, which will help our recruiting.”

According to the release, Gamble spent the two previous seasons as the inside linebackers coach for Texas State.

Previously, Gamble worked as a linebackers coach for Louisiana Tech and a defensive line coach for Incarnate Word.

Before beginning his coaching career, Gamble played for the Texas A&M Aggies where he was a starting linebacker from 1999-2002, the release stated. During his playing career, Gamble also earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Leadership and Development.

Gamble, who is from Alto, Texas, will join John Simmons and Travis Bush as the third official member of the UTRGV Football Program staff. On Jan. 27, UTRGV announced the hiring of Simmons as the Director of Football Operations and Administration.