UTRGV falls to Utah Valley in first game of road series

OREM, Utah (KVEO) – Senior Javon Levi broke the program record for career-steals as The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley men’s basketball team fell to the Utah Valley University Wolverines 78-74 on Friday at the UCCU Center in Utah.

Levi grabbed a career-high tying seven steals to up his total to 236, passing Lalo Rios (1995-99) for the top spot. Levi dished out eight assists to increase his career total to 576, passing Scarborough (574) for eighth place in WAC history.

In their first WAC game in five weeks, senior Anthony Bratton led the Vaqueros with his second-career double-double, scoring a career-high 19 points with a season-high 12 rebounds and one block. Sophomore Quinton Johnson II his first-career double-double, scoring 15 points with a career-high 14 rebounds. Junior Uche Dibiamaka finished with 12 points.

The Vaqueros pulled to 73-71 on a Bratton layup and then 74-72 on a Levi free throw with 14 seconds to go, but that’s as close as they got.

UTRGV and Utah Valley complete the series on Saturday at 7 p.m.