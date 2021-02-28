UTRGV cross country sets four personal records at WAC championship

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The UTRGV men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the WAC championships this weekend at Jefferson Park Golf Course.

On Saturday, four freshmen set new personal records on the women’s side.

Samantha Gonzalez led the Vaqueros PR group finishing 17th out of 50 with a time of 22:33.60.

Brownsville Port alum Estrella Medellin finished 34th with a time of 24:24.70.

Ana Hernandez placed 36th with a time of 24:33.60.

Nikki Rowe alum Janie Delgado came in 46th with a time of 25:41.80.

On the men’s side, junior Abraham Chirchir and Edinburg North alum Tristan Pena finished neck and neck with Chirchir coming in 20th and Pena in 21st, out of 60. Harlingen alum Edward Ramos finished with a season-best time of 27:04.30 to place 46th.

As a team, the men placed fourth out of eight with 126 points. The women’s team came in fifth out of six with 134 points.