EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Practice is in full swing for the UTRGV baseball team. The Vaqueros’ first regular season game is on Feb. 18 when they host George Washington.



“We’re pretty excited about getting started on the 18th,” said UTRGV head baseball coach Derek Matlock. “We’ve been playing with each other for a long time. About ready to see a different colored jersey in the other dugout.”

In 2021 UTRGV reached the final of the WAC Tournament. They were eliminated by Grand Canyon, which earned an NCAA Tournament bid by winning the WAC Tournament.



“It’s definitely pushing us to get back, ” said redshirt senior pitcher Kevin Stevens. “We want to be the people dogpiling at the end of the game instead of the other team.”

“We’re preparing for the long haul and to get in there and win that thing and get into a regional,” Matlock said. “Trying to get this thing back to the Bronc way, like back in the 1970s and 1984.”

Stevens is the team’s ace on the mound. In 2021 he struck out 97 batters and had three complete games.



“Personally I want to win WAC Pitcher of the year,” Stevens said. “But doing what I can to get wins is my job.”



“Very experienced kid,” Matlock said. He’s gotten stronger. He has had a good early spring.”



Former Vela High School standout RJ Ochoa is the team’s starting catcher. This will be the redshirt junior’s second season with the team.



“I love all my friends that come out and support me,” Ochoa said. “It’s cool being the hometown guy and staying here and playing for them.”

Offensively, the Vaqueros will look for utility player Freddy Rojas Jr. to lead the way. The graduate student hit nine home runs in 2021. At one point last year he hit a homer in six straight games.



“Continue to do what I did last year and even better,” Rojas Jr. said. “Hopefully do what I can to win a lot of ball games and maybe win WAC player of the year.”

April 26 is a key date on the Vaqueros schedule, that’s when they’ll host the Texas Longhorns.

“They’ve got draft eligible guys at every position,” Matlock said. “If we play good, we’ll play good against anybody. ”