HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dozens of Rio Grande Valley football coaches gathered at the Harlingen Aquatic Center where the University Interscholastic League (UIL), the governing body of high school sports in Texas, released updated districts for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.



One of the more intriguing changes for Valley football teams is that there will now be four Class 5A districts composed of mostly area schools, instead of two.



One of the schools impacted is Mercedes. The Tigers will now be in District 15-5A Division II for football, which has a total of six teams, including two from the Corpus Christi area.



They were previously in District 16-5A Division II, which was previously a nine-team district. All nine teams were Valley schools.



“This day is always exciting for any program and school district across the state of Texas,” said Mercedes head football coach Roger Adame. “We opened the packet and we were prepared to split and go into the Corpus region with Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland.”



Updated Football Districts:

CLASS 6A

32-6A: Hanna, Rivera, Harlingen, Los Fresnos, San Benito, Weslaco

31-6A: Edinburg, Economedes, Edinburg North, La Joya, Mission, PSJA

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

16-5A: Lopez, Pace, Brownsville Veterans, Donna, Donna North, Harlingen South, Weslaco East

15-5A: Vela, Juarez-Lincoln, Palmview, McAllen, McAllen Memorial, Rowe, PSJA North, Rio Grande City

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

16-5A: Sharyland, Mission Veterans, PSJA Memorial, PSJA Southwest, Roma, Sharyland

15-5A: Porter, Flour Bluff, Edcouch-Elsa, Gregory-Portland, Mercedes, Valley View



CLASS 4A DIVISION I

16-4A: Alice, Calallen, Tuloso-Midway, Hidalgo, Kingsville King, La Feria, Zapata

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

16-4A: Bishop, Port Isabel, Raymondville, Grulla

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

16-3A: Falfurrias, Lyford, Progreso, Rio Hondo, San Diego, Santa Gertrudis

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

16-3A: Banquete, George West, Hebbronville, Monte Alto, Odem, Santa Rosa, Taft

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

16-2A: Ben Bolt, Freer, La Villa, Premont, Riviera Kaufer, Santa Maria

*The UIL also released updated districts for volleyball and basketball.