Trevon Diggs questionable against Eagles

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) drops into pass coverage against Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

ARLINGTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Dallas Cowboys have added Trevon Diggs to their injury report as questionable, to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 8.

Trevon Diggs, cornerback, has been added to the Cowboys’ injury report with an illness.

Head coach, Mike McCarthy said in a press conference that there were “a number of guys that are sick,” and it seems that Trevon Diggs is one of them.

Diggs was on track to beat Everson Walls’ record for interceptions in a single season but will fall short if he is not cleared to play against the Eagles.