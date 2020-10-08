The Latest: Pavic and Soares into French Open doubles final

Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy’s Martina Trevisan in two sets 6-3, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

The seventh-seeded duo of Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares will meet the eighth-seeded pair of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the men’s doubles final.

Pavic and Soares beat top-seeded Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Then Krawietz and Andreas Mies eliminated Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic 6-3, 7-5.

The final is scheduled for Saturday.

3:45 p.m.

Polish qualifier Iga Swiatek has won the first set against Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2 in the first semifinal of the day on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 19-year-old Swiatek broke Podoroska’s serve twice and clinched the set on her third set point.

Whoever wins will be the seventh unseeded player to reach the Roland Garros final in the Open era.

The 131st-ranked Podoroska is the lowest-ranked woman to reach the last four here.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will follow against Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin in the second semifinal.

12:25 p.m.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek and Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska will open play in the main stadium at the French Open.

The first women’s semifinal match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Play is underway on Court Suzanne Lenglen with Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah playing Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares in the men’s doubles semifinals.

Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic will then meet Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the other semifinal match.

