The Latest: Pitt basketball coach Jeff Capel tests positive

Pittsburgh basketball coach Jeff Capel has tested positive for COVID-19.

The schoolsaid Saturday he will be unavailable when the Panthers (5-1) play Louisville on Tuesday. The team will continue to practice and play. Subsequent testing following Capel’s diagnosis resulted in no additional positive results.

There was no immediate word on who would fill in for Capel when Pitt hosts the Cardinals. Tim O’Toole is listed as associate head coach while Jason Kapel, Jeff’s brother, and Milan Brown are assistants.

There’s a chance Capel will miss just one game. The Panthers have a week off following the game against Louisville and don’t play again until a visit to Duke on Dec. 29.

Canada won’t play Sweden in a pre-tournament game before the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton, Alberta, because of Sweden’s extended quarantine.

Exhibition games scheduled for Sunday and Monday ahead of the tournament starting Christmas Day were canceled because German players and Swedish staff tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Players and personnel from all participating countries were required to isolate in hotel rooms

Canada was scheduled to face the Swedes at Rogers Place on Monday. Canada’s warmup game Wednesday against Russia remains on the schedule.

On Tuesday, Switzerland faces Austria and the U.S. meets Finland. Canada takes on Russia and Slovakia plays the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

The New York Giants took another coronavirus hit, with offensive assistant coach Stephen Brown testing positive and the team facing the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Browns is in isolation and the team said Saturday it is working with the league’s chief medical officer regarding close contacts.

The training center remains open, and the Giants are following their usual practice and meeting schedule.

Already out for Sunday night’s game because of COVID issues are offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and cornerback James Bradberry. Garrett tested positive and Bradberry was deemed at high risk because of close contact with someone who tested positive.

A Challenge Cup rugby match between Benetton and Agen of France was canceled because of several positive COVID-19 tests in the Italian team.

Benetton was scheduled to host the game Saturday in Treviso, Italy. The Challenge Cup is the second-tier competition for European rugby union clubs.

Tournament organizer European Professional Club Rugby said a “match result resolution committee” will allocate points.

Three matches in the top-tier Champions Cup this weekend were earlier canceled due to coronavirus-related problems.

