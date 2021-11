The Latest: Minute Maid Park roof to be open for Game 6

Atlanta Braves’ baseman Ehire Adrianza reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of baseball’s National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 6 of the World Series (all times local):

Major League Baseball planned to have the retractable roof open at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series.

The roof was closed for Atlanta’s opening win last week and remained closed for batting practice the next day, then was open for Houston’s Game 2 win.

It was 78 degrees when early batting practice started Tuesday and skies were mostly clear.

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Ehire Adrianza was placed on the postseason paternity list ahead of World Series Game 6 on Tuesday night and replaced on the active roster by infielder Johan Camargo.

Adrianza is 0 for 2 in the Series, making two pinch hit appearances. He will be allowed to return should the Series extend to a Game 7.

Camargo was 0 for 4 in the NL Championship Series.

