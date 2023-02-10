PHOENIX (KLAS) — Officials in Phoenix said they are aiming to make the National Football League’s Sunday championship game the most environmentally friendly Super Bowl ever and encourage all the fans in the area to recycle.

Katharine Leigh Simpson, an artist in Arizona, said where others see something that is unwanted, she sees potential, turning trash into treasure.

Katharine Leigh Simpson, an artist in Arizona, explains her hope that “Flowing Alchemy”, her art piece, will encourage people to recycle.

“There’s something about the concept of being able to mend,” Simpson said.

Flowing Alchemy, a piece made entirely of recycled plastics, is on display at the Phoenix Convention Center and depicts birds native to Arizona healing a river. Simpson, its creator, said it symbolizes the dangers faced by the environment. She said her hope is that the piece encourages individuals to think twice about recycling heading into the big game.

Jeff Whitlock, Zero Waste Analyst for the City of Phoenix, explains the city’s hope for Super Bowl LVII to be the greenest ever.

It’s a hope that is mirrored by officials from the Super Bowl’s host city. Jeff Whitlock, Zero Waste Analyst for the City of Phoenix, said the plan is to divert and reuse 92% of what is thrown out at Sunday’s game using new equipment that will help separate plastics from other trash.

After the Super Bowl, Simpson’s art piece will be moving to its permanent home at a Phoenix Museum. Whitlock said the overall goal for Super Bowl LVII is zero waste.