GLENDALE, Arizona (WJW) – Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner and we have everything you need to know about Sunday’s super-sized showdown airing on Fox.

Who’s playing:

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, and that means two brothers are squaring off. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is going up against big brother Jason Kelce, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to the Associated Press, Kansas City coach Andy Reid will also go against his old team — which he led to Super Bowl 39.

It is also the first matchup of Black starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl with Mahomes and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts.

When is the 2023 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl Sunday will be on February 12. You can watch live starting at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Where is the 2023 Super Bowl?

The Eagles and Chiefs will play at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Who’s performing at halftime?

Rihanna will take center stage as the headline act for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

With sales of more than 250 million records worldwide, Rihanna ranks as one of the best-selling female artists ever, according to the Associated Press. Her most recent album was 2016′s “Anti.” Rihanna last performed publicly at the Grammy Awards in 2018.

(Credit: Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images)

The singer said she turned down a similar opportunity for the 2019 Super Bowl that was ultimately headlined by Maroon 5. At the time, many artists voiced support for Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who protested police brutality against Black people and minorities by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, according to the Associated Press.

Who’s singing the national anthem?

Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.”