Taylor’s 2-run double in 8th sends Dodgers past Angels 5-3

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Corey Seager, left, and Will Smith celebrate after scoring on a double by Chris Taylor during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run double and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

It was a big win for the Dodgers, who lost Friday to the Angels in extra innings and have struggled to come back when behind late. This was only the seventh time in 35 games they have rallied to win when trailing after six.

“I thought it was a good team win. We got down early and the bullpen did a good job of holding them there,” Taylor said.

The Dodgers trailed 3-2 in the seventh before Cody Bellinger homered off Angels starter Jaime Barria.

Corey Seager led off the eighth with an infield single and advanced to second on Will Smith’s one-out hit. That set the stage for Taylor, who lined a sinker from Junior Guerra (2-2) into left-center. Left fielder Justin Upton wasn’t able to get to it in time and slipped as the ball rolled to the wall before it was retrieved by Brandon Marsh.

“I was looking for a fastball. I was just trying to get something to push a little bit and stay to the middle of the field,” Taylor said.

Brusdar Graterol (2-0) worked out of a jam in the eighth to get the win. The Angels had runners on first and second but Graterol retired the next two hitters, including whiffing two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani — who came on as a pinch-hitter — on a 101.5 mph fastball to end the inning.

Kenley Jansen retired the side in order in the ninth for his 23rd save. The Dodgers’ bullpen allowed only two hits and struck out seven in four innings.

The Dodgers scored twice in the first before the Angels rallied in the third. They tied it on three straight hits and then took the lead when first baseman Max Muncy dropped an infield popup.

Trea Turner drew a leadoff walk in the first and scored on Muncy’s double. Muncy advanced to third on Mookie Betts’ fly ball and came home on a base hit by Seager to make it 2-0.

David Fletcher’s one-out double in the third began the Angels’ outburst. José Iglesias followed with an RBI double and beat Bellinger’s throw to the plate from center on a single by Phil Gosselin.

Gosselin advanced to second on the throw. It appeared he would be stranded when Jo Adell hit a sky-high popup, but Muncy dropped it just in front of the mound. Gosselin had already crossed the plate by the time third baseman Justin Turner retrieved the ball.

FOR STARTERS

Julio Urías, who was going for his major league-leading 14th win, didn’t factor in the decision. The left-hander wasn’t able to retire the Angels in order during his five innings as he gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Barria was pulled after Bellinger’s home run. In six-plus innings, he was charged with three runs and six hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

“The pitch to Bellinger, it probably wasn’t the best option. But he didn’t miss up to that point. I love the way he battled,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said.

TURNER TIME

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he wanted to have Trea Turner at the top of the lineup because of his speed. The newcomer lived up to that billing in the first inning when he scored from first running at 30.6 feet per second, according to StatCast. Elite speed is considered 30 feet or more per second.

Turner also made a nice play at second base, where he was playing for the first time since Sept. 28, 2016. He made a diving stop up the middle on a ball hit by Iglesias and threw to first in time.

“The speed and baseball IQ, you saw it in the first inning when he scored easily from first. He creates tension,” Roberts said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: C Anthony Bemboom has been designated for assignment after C Chad Wallach was claimed off waivers from the Dodgers. Wallach was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Dodgers: LHP Darien Núñez was placed on the 10-day injured list. RHP Kevin Quackenbush had his contract selected to fill the roster spot.

UP NEXT

Dodgers RHP Walker Buehler (11-2, 2.16 ERA) leads the NL in ERA and has allowed only two runs in 20 1/3 innings over his last three starts.

Angels rookie LHP Reid Detmers (0-1, 12.46 ERA) looks to bounce back after giving up six runs in 4 1/3 innings against Oakland in his big league debut last Sunday.

