BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The St. Joseph girls basketball team beat Corpus Christi Incarnate Word 55-39 on Wednesday afternoon.

The victory earn the Bloodhounds a share of the TAPPS 5A-District 4 title.

The St. Joseph boys team defeated Incarnate Word 60-45.

The Bloodhounds clinched a district title and a first-round postseason bye.