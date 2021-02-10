South Texas ISD Health Professions senior soccer player signs letter of intent for the University of Dallas

MERCEDES (KVEO) – Claire Reed, a senior at South Texas ISD Health Professions in Mercedes, officially signed her letter of intent to play soccer at the University of Dallas in Irving.

Claire Reed signs her letter of intent to play soccer at the University of Dallas in the coming fall. Photo Courtesy of South Texas ISD.

Reed plays to major in biochemistry while playing for the Crusaders in the coming fall..

Reed, from Harlingen, started playing soccer with Freedom FC when she was five years old, and since that time has continued to prioritize the sport in her life.

She joined STISD as a 7th-grader at Rising Scholars Academy in San Benito. She was a founding member of the Rising Scholars Academy Lady Rockets soccer team playing through the Texas Charter School Academic and Athletic League (TSCAAL) for two years. She helped lead the team to win back-to-back state championships under coaches Denise Ochoa and Amy Benavidez.

With a goal of pursuing a future in medicine, Reed opted to attend South Texas ISD Health Professions in Mercedes for high school, where she has taken full advantage of the available health science programs. She has continued her soccer career through the Rio Grande Valley Toros/Classics Elite.

During her first year playing high school soccer, Reed was voted the Valley Morning Star’s 32-6A Newcomer of the Year and New Player of the Year by her Cardinal teammates. Playing under Coach Debra Galvan and Coach Isabel Jimenez, Reed helped the team reach the second round of playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

In her junior year of high school, she was called up to play with Classics Elite and compete in the most competitive girls soccer league in the nation, also known as the Elite Clubs National League, or ECNL. While playing with this team, she traveled to Arizona, Colorado, Florida and Oklahoma to compete in front of college coaches from all over the nation.