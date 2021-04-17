South Dakota St. ends North Dakota St.’s 32-game home streak

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski passed for 149 yards and ran for 126 yards to help South Dakota State beat North Dakota State 27-17 on Saturday, ending the Bison’s 32-home game winning streak and nine-year streak with at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title.

The No. 4 Jackrabbits (5-1, 5-1) clinched the conference’s automatic qualifier for the FCS playoffs in the 17th annual Dakota Marker game, which was originally scheduled for April 3, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The last home loss for the No. 2 Bison (6-2, 5-2) came against James Madison 27-17 on Dec. 16, 2016, in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs. Their streak ended as the fourth-longest home winning streak in FCS history behind Georgia Southern (39, 38) and Eastern Kentucky (34).

Gronowski’s 55-yard scramble with five minutes to go put the Jackrabbits in the red zone prior to Isaiah Davis’ 4-yard TD run that made it 27-17 with 2:50 left. Michael Griffin II intercepted Cam Miller’s pass with a minute left to secure the win for South Dakota State.

Davis ran 16 times for 84 yards and a score, and Pierre Strong carried 11 times for 95 yards and a touchdown. The Jackrabbits outrushed the Bison 305-97.

Miller passed for 149 yards and ran for two touchdowns for North Dakota State. Miller replaced starter Zeb Noland at quarterback after the Bison’s first drive, a three-and-out.

___

