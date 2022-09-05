FRSICO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – A nine time Pro Bowler is the newest member of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters, who most recently played for the Chicago Bears, had his first workout with the team as regular season activities got underway on Monday at the Star in Frisco.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola looks at Peters and how he will help the team.

The Cowboys open the regular season Sunday night September 11th at AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football.