Silver Star Nation Interactive: Breaking down Cowboys-Chargers, looking ahead to Philly

(SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys picked up their first win of the season against San Diego and now face their first NFC East clash of the year as they host Philadelphia.

The Cowboys were one the winning side of a last-second field goal against the Chargers to go 1-1 on the year, just one week after Tampa put one through the uprights in the final seconds to beat Dallas in Week 1.

Now the team is prepping for the Eagles, who are coming to the Jerrydome after a 17-11 loss in their home opener against San Francisco.

The teams split the wins last season, with each picking up a win at home but losing on the road.

Mickey Spagnola and Wess Moore will break down the NFC East matchup in the latest Silver Star Nation Interactive show.

You can see the live stream in the video player at the top of this page starting at 3 p.m., and we want you to join in on the conversation. Just share your question using the hashtag #AskMickey an Twitter and watch as we answer them live.