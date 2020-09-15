Silver Star Interactive: Dallas Cowboys looking to bounce back after opening loss

Silver Star Nation Interactive is a place for Dallas Cowboys fans to get their questions answered. Join Wess Moore and Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola every Tuesday at 3pm. Use the hashtag #AskMickey to join the conversation.

DALLAS, TX (KLRT/NEXSTAR) – The Dallas Cowboys are recovering from their opening night loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night at the brand new SoFi Stadium.

Worse than losing the close game 20-17, the Cowboys lost two key players to injury. According to the team, Tight End Blake Jarwin is gone for the year with a torn ligament. Defensive star Leighton Vander Esch broke his collarbone in the first half of the game. He is expected to miss at least 6-8 weeks.

On Monday….coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that he saw many things he expected to see in the team’s first live game since COVID-19 disrupted the entire preseason. McCarthy says there were good things…and some big opportunities to improve.

