Report: Cowboys release linebacker Jaylon Smith

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 file photo, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL game in Arlington, Texas. The Dallas Cowboys have given young linebacker Jaylon Smith a new contract while the holdout by Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott nears a month since the team reported to training camp. Smith’s extension was announced Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Jacobsohn, File)

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys have released Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith, according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys still owe $7.2 million to Smtih after the roster move.

The Cowboys have decided to release Jaylon Smith, as Adam Schefter said. Smith is owed the remainder of his $7.2 million base salary this year. Jerry Jones spoke with Smith today about the decision, according to sources. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 6, 2021

The Cowboys drafted Smith in the second round of the 2016 draft despite a serious knee injury suffered in his final game at Notre Dame.

He took the field in 2017 and started six of 16 games and finished with 99 tackles, one sack, and two forced fumbles, according to ESPN. He moved into a full-time role the next year and is credited with at least 150 tackles over the course of the next three seasons.

Smith and the Cowboys agreed to a $64 million extension in 2019 that included $35.5 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN.

Before the 2021 season opener against the Bucs, Smith started every game he played from 2018-2020 and was named to a Pro Bowl.

So far this season, Smith did not start any games.