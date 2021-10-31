QB Dak Prescott ruled inactive against the Vikings

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) pumps his fist towards fans after an overtime win against the New England Patriots following an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (SILVER STAR NATION) — Quarterback Dak Prescott has officially been ruled out against the Vikings.

Back-up quarterback Cooper Rush will take the reigns of the offense during the Halloween primetime bout.

The Dallas Cowboys PR Twitter account made it official.

Prescott took the field for pregame warmups but ultimately head coach McCarthy decided to go with Rush.

Prescott suffered the calf injury on the final play against the New England Patriots.

