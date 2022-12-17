JACKSONVILLE (SILVER STAR NATION) — After a three game home stand the Cowboys hit the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here’s an interesting stat, a win on Sunday would be the franchise’s first ever in Jacksonville. The team’s first trip was a 24-17 loss. The last time Dallas visited the Jaguars was 2014 but it was a home game for Jacksonville in London.

Dallas can lock up a playoff spot with a win in Jacksonville, though the win only guarantees a wild card spot.

Silver Star Nation insider Mickey Spagnola has his keys to beating the Jaguars.